‘Ford V Ferrari’ Takes Top Film Prize At CAS Awards; ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Fleabag’ Lead TV: Winners List

Disney’s Ford v Ferrari was the big winner tonight as the Cinema Audio Society handed out its 56th annual CAS Awards for outstanding achievement in sound mixing in Los Angeles. See the full winners list below.

Ford v Ferrari” 20th Century Fox

Last year’s top CAS Award winner, Bohemian Rhapsody, went on the score the Best Achievement in Sound Editing Oscar for John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone. Ford v Ferrari will chase that checkered flag in two weeks against Ad Astra, Joker, 1917 and Once Up[on a Time in Hollywood.

Disney/Pixar’s billion-dollar sequel Toy Story 4 sporked away with the animated prize, and Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound unsurprisingly won the documentary award.

A pair of series that wrapped this past year took the top TV trophies: HBO’s Game of Thrones and Amazon’s Fleabag.

Tom Fleischman accepted the group’s top lifetime honor, the CAS Career Achievement Award, during the ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. James Mangold, whose Ford v Ferrari is up for Best Picture at the Academy Awards next month, received the CAS Filmmaker Award.

Comic and Criminal Minds regular Kirsten Vangsness hosted the show.

Here are the winners of the 56th CAS Awards:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Ford v Ferrari

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED