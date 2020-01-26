‘Ford V Ferrari’ Takes Top Film Prize At CAS Awards; ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Fleabag’ Lead TV: Winners List

Disney’s Ford v Ferrari was the big winner tonight as the Cinema Audio Society handed out its 56th annual CAS Awards for outstanding achievement in sound mixing in Los Angeles. See the full winners list below.
Last year’s top CAS Award winner, Bohemian Rhapsody, went on the score the Best Achievement in Sound Editing Oscar for John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone. Ford v Ferrari will chase that checkered flag in two weeks against Ad Astra, Joker, 1917 and Once Up[on a Time in Hollywood.
Disney/Pixar’s billion-dollar sequel Toy Story 4 sporked away with the animated prize, and Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound unsurprisingly won the documentary award.
A pair of series that wrapped this past year took the top TV trophies: HBO’s Game of Thrones and Amazon’s Fleabag.
Tom Fleischman accepted the group’s top lifetime honor, the CAS Career Achievement Award, during the ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. James Mangold, whose Ford v Ferrari is up for Best Picture at the Academy Awards next month, received the CAS Filmmaker Award.
Comic and Criminal Minds regular Kirsten Vangsness hosted the show.
Here are the winners of the 56th CAS Awards:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Ford v Ferrari
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Toy Story 4
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
ADR Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Production Mixer – David J. Turner
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers
Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Game of Thrones: “The Bells”
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS
Production Mixer –Simon Kerr
Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR
Fleabag: “Episode #2.6”
Production Mixer – Christian Bourne
Re-recording Mixer – David Drake
ADR Mixer – James Gregory
TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES
Chernobyl: “1:23:45”
Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier
Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
David Bowie: Finding Fame
Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil
Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
Sound Devices, LLC: Scorpio
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match
