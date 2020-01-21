Cartel Entertainment Hires Veteran Agent & Producer John Tomko

EXCLUSIVE: U.S production and management firm Cartel Entertainment has hired veteran agent and producer John Tomko as manager.

Tomko was previously at Rain Management Group and brings with him talent including Jane The Virgin co-executive producer Deirdre Shaw, and food historian and Iron Chef star Simon Majumdar.

Tomko packaged, sold, and produced feature The Perfect Date for Netflix, while he also sold Marlon Wayons film Sextuplets to the streamer.

Previously, he worked in feature film production and development, including a seven-year spell at Jerry Weintraub Productions between 1996 and 2003, where he was involved in Oceans 11.

Stan Spry, co-CEO of Cartel, said: “As Cartel Entertainment continues to expand its management and production business, John offers the company an opportunity to continue to grow our client list and production slate.”

In addition to hiring Tomko, Cartel has promoted kids and animation coordinator, Kate Brogden, to manager. She will specialize in writers and artists in animation.