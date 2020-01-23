Caroline Arapoglou Signs With Abrams Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Caroline Arapoglou, known for her roles on series such as Netflix’s Stranger Things and Fox’s The Resident, has signed with Abrams Artists Agency.

Arapoglou recently made her feature film debut alongside Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in Paramount Pictures’ comedy Like A Boss. She’ll next return to television in a key recurring role in Netlix’s upcoming YA drama series Outer Banks.

Arapoglou made her television debut in 2016 on the FX show Atlanta and went on to appear in TNT’s Good Behavior and Fox’s Sleepy Hollow before landing the role of troublemaking nurse Loni Turner on Fox’s hit medical drama series The Resident. She also guest-starred in The Walking Dead and recurs as Winnie Kline in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Arapoglou continues to be represented by Tact Media and People Store.