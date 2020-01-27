Carmi Zlotnik Steps Down As Starz President of Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming at Starz, will be leaving the Lionsgate-owned network after 10 years. Zlotnik will be exiting his post at the end of the month but will continue to consult with Starz throughout the transition while firming up his next career move.

.Zlotnik’s departure has been in the works for awhile. He became the most senior Starz executive with programming background following the March 2019 departure of CEO Chris Albrecht. Zlotnik has been working closely with Jeffrey Hirsch, who has been running the premium network since Albrecht’s exit, first in his previous role as COO and currently as Starz President and CEO, a position Hirsch was promoted to in September. During that period, Zlotnik continued to shepherd Starz’s development and current series while also exploring new career opportunities. Meanwhile, Hirsch has been looking on and off for a new top programming executive, efforts he is expected to step up following Zlotnik’s exit.

Since joining Starz in 2010, Zlotnik oversaw the development and production of such series as Power, Outlander, American Gods, Vida, The Girlfriend Experience, The White Queen limited series franchise, Black Sails, Magic City, and Spartacus as well as upcoming High Town, and the Power spinoffs including Power, Book II: Ghost.

“Carmi’s track record speaks for itself. He has been a valued member of the Starz team for nearly a decade, helping to build the Starz original programming team and strategy from the ground up while also serving as a great creative partner, mentor and friend to so many,” Hirsch said in a statement. “We remain grateful to Carmi for his contributions and commitment to STARZ throughout his time here and wish him continued success in his next chapter.”

Zlotnik arrived at Starz following a stint at IMG as Head of Operations for Global Media. Prior to IMG, he had a long tenure at HBO with Albrecht where he held various senior management positions, including EVP of New Media Programming and EVP of Creative Operations, Business Development & New Media, and helped initiate HBO’s Original Programming strategy. Zlotnik was also responsible for the US Comedy Arts Festival, The Comedy Festival: Las Vegas, and created the HBO Animation division. While overseeing the New Media area, Zlotnik helped shepherd the project that eventually became HBO Go.

As head of Original Programming Production at HBO, Zlotnik supervised production for numerous shows including Band of Brothers, The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and the City, Six Feet Under, From the Earth to the Moon, The Corner, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Larry Sanders Show. Zlotnik also headed production for HBO Independent Productions and supervised shows including Everybody Loves Raymond, Martin, The Ben Stiller Show and Roc.