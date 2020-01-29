Carmi Zlotnick Inks Exclusive Producer Deal With Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Carmi Zlotnick, who just stepped down as President of Programming at Starz, has signed an exclusive producer deal with Apple. Zlotnick’s deal with Apple will begin next month, as he transitions from his post at the Lionsgate-owned network. The pact comes as the streamer is looking to expand its slate of originals worldwide.

Apple

Since joining Starz in 2010, Zlotnik oversaw the development and production of such series as Power, Outlander, American Gods, Vida, The Girlfriend Experience, The White Queen limited series franchise, Black Sails, Magic City and Spartacus as well as upcoming High Town, and the Power spinoffs including Power, Book II: Ghost.

Zlotnik arrived at Starz following a stint at IMG as Head of Operations for Global Media. Prior to IMG, he had a long tenure at HBO where he held various senior management positions, including EVP New Media Programming and EVP Creative Operations, Business Development & New Media, and helped initiate HBO’s original programming strategy. Zlotnik was also responsible for the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival, The Comedy Festival: Las Vegas, and created the HBO Animation division. While overseeing the New Media area, Zlotnik helped shepherd the project that eventually became HBO Go.

As head of Original Programming Production at HBO, Zlotnik supervised production for numerous shows including Band of Brothers, The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and the City, Six Feet Under, From the Earth to the Moon, The Corner, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Larry Sanders Show. Zlotnik also headed production for HBO Independent Productions and supervised shows including Everybody Loves Raymond, Martin, The Ben Stiller Show and Roc.

At HBO, Zlotnick worked with former HBO CEO Richard Plepler who also has a producing deal at Apple.