‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel Officially In Development At Disney’s Marvel Studios

The most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially ramping up for her big-screen encore. Disney’s Marvel Studios has officially begin production on the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), the billion-dollar hit that energized and expanded the hitmaker studio’s young female constituency.

Brie Larson will return as the intrepid Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, a former military pilot who taps into cosmic energies that make her a powerhouse champion for Earth when interplanetary dangers threaten the fragile globe.

A Marvel source says that Megan McDonnell, part of the writing team for the upcoming Disney+ MCU series WandaVision, is in advanced negotiations to chart the course for Captain Marvel’s second cinematic solo flight. The original film was the 22nd Marvel Studios film but the first with a female hero as the lead title character.

The directing tandem of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed the origin story of the first film working off of a screenplay they wrote with Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The story credit for the first film was shared by the same trio as well as Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve.