‘Captain America’ Actress Claims Self-Defense In Stabbing Death Of Her Mother

UPDATE: An actress who is accused of stabbing her mother to death told law enforcement officials that she acted in self-defense, according to court records cited by the Kansas City Star.

Mollie Maxine Fitzgerald, who appeared as “Stark Girl” in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, claimed that her mother tried to kill her during a call to 911 to report the stabbing.

So far, no evidence has suggested that the knife found sticking in the mother’s back was ever under her control. Fitzgerald has said she intends to represent herself in the case. Fitzgerald was treated at a hospital for minor cuts and a bite mark on her arm. An autopsy showed that her mother had what were termed “defensive wounds” and bruising that indicated choking. Fitzgerald remains imprisoned on a second-degree murder charge. She is expected back in court on Jan. 29. EARLIER: An actress who appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger and worked as an assistant to director Joe Johnston is being held in Kansas on murder charges in the death of her mother.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested on Christmas Eve after her 68-year-old mother was found dead in her Olathe, KS home. on December 20. Fitzgerald has been charged with second-degree murder and is held at the Johnson County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Fitzgerald was credited as “‘Stark Girl” in the 2011 film. She has also appeared in 2014’s The Lawful Truth and 2017’s The Creeps.

No motive for the stabbing murder has been established. Cops discovered the mother’s body at the scene after arriving on a report of an armed disturbance. Fitzgerald was at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, but not arrested.

Fitzgerald is now scheduled to appear before a judge on the charges Thursday. Her mother will be buried on Friday.