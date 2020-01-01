‘Captain America’ Actress Is Held In Kansas For Stabbing Death Of Mother

An actress who appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger and worked as an assistant to director Joe Johnston is being held in Kansas on murder charges in the death of her mother.

Mollie Fitzgerald, age 38, was arrested on Christmas Eve after her 68-year-old mother was found dead in her Olathe, Kansas home. on Dec. 20. Fitzgerald has been charged with second-degree murder and is held at the Johnson County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Fitzgerald was credited as “‘Stark Girl” in the 2011 film. She has also appeared in 2014’s The Lawful Truth and 2017’s The Creeps.

No motive for the stabbing murder has been established. Cops discovered the mother’s body at the scene after arriving on a report of an armed disturbance. Mollie Fitzgerald was also at the scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, but not arrested.

Fitzgerald is now scheduled to appear before a judge on the charges tomorrow, January 2. Her other will be buried on Friday.