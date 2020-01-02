‘The Irishman’ Wins Best Picture At Capri, Hollywood Festival

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman won Best Picture on Thursday at the 24th annual Capri, Hollywood – The International Film Festival in Italy. The Netflix mob epic scored six overall wins at the just-ended festival, tied for the most with Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Tarantino won Best Director at the fest, which also awarded Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Actor, Renee Zellweger (Judy) Best Actress, Joe Pesci (The Irishman) Supporting Actor and Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Supporting Actress.

The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each have five nominations going into Sunday’s Golden Globes as the movie awards season kicks into high gear. At the Capri fest, Irishman‘s wins included screenplay (Steve Zaillian), editing (Thelma Schoonmaker) and visual effects. Once Upon a Time‘s wins included best ensemble, best producer (Shannon McIntosh), costumes, makeup & hairstyling, and production design.

Disney’s The Lion King scored three awards (Original Song, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing), while special Capri Awards went to Dolemite Is My Name as the Best Comedy of the Year and director Paul Feig honored as the fest’s inaugural King of Comedy.

Last year, Adam McKay’s Vice won the Best Picture honor at the annual island festival, organized by the Capri in the World Institute.