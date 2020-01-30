Canada’s CTV Orders Comedy ‘Children Ruin Everything’ From ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Kurt Smeaton & ‘Modern Family’s Chuck Tatham

Canada’s CTV has ordered a comedy from Modern Family and How I Met Your Mother exec producer Chuck Tatham and Schitt’s Creek writer Kurt Smeaton.

The broadcaster has commissioned Children Ruin Everything from Letterkenny producer New Metric Media. The series has been in development since 2016 and is set to start production in spring 2020. Casting is underway.

The half-hour comedy about living with children follows Astrid and James, who struggle to find a balance between being mom and dad to two kids and being who they were before offspring. It explores the ways kids can tear down your life and, if you’re lucky, replace it with something you have to admit is pretty okay, too.

Smeaton and Tatham will also serve as Executive Producers alongside New Metric Media founder Mark Montefiore. Beth Iley (Killjoys) serves as producer.

“When I first became a father, some people told me my life was over and others said I would love every second,” said Kurt Smeaton, Creator and Executive Producer. “It’s been such a privilege to make a show about how both sides are right.”

“This is a hilarious series with broad, universal comedy at its heart, from an amazing creative team in Kurt and Chuck together with our talented partners at New Metric Media,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “Commissioning this new series also provides the opportunity to deliver a hit series for CTV while simultaneously expanding the roster of titles for our Bell Media Distribution catalogue.”

“We are thankful to Bell Media for continuing to double down on unique Canadian voices and excited for CTV to amplify them,” said Montefiore. “Kurt is a comedic genius with an authentic point of view around being a modern parent that’s as funny as it is relevant.”

Children Ruin Everything is produced by New Metric Media in association with CTV and with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Bell Media Distribution is the international rights holder. New Metric Media is the series exclusive sales agent.