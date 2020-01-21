CAA Revamps Management Structure, Creates First CAA Board

CAA said Tuesday that it has created a new management structure for the agency by creating the CAA Board, an 11-member group that will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the agency.

The new board is comprised of Risa Gertner, Michael Levine, Emma Banks, Joe Cohen, Maha Dakhil, Paul Danforth, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joel Lubin, Sonya Rosenfeld, Rick Roskin and Tiffany Ward. All will continue with their existing leadership roles at the agency across its many divisions.

Levine and Danforth hail from CAA Sports; Gertner, Dakhil and Joel Lubin from the Motion Pictures division; Banks and Roskin from Music; and Rosenfeld, Cohen and Ward from TV. Lee is CAA’s chief innovation officer.

Previously, a group of agents and executives oversaw the agency. Some remain on the new board, which will report to CAA co-chairmen Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane. All three have long-term deals, which gives the new structure stability.

The board will now oversee CAA’s many shingles that include CAA Sports and its owners rep and project-management firm CAA ICON; its investment bank Evolution Media Capital; CAA Brand Consulting overseeing strategic partnerships; and CAA China.

“This is an exciting and important moment for our company,” CAA president Richard Lovett said in a press release announcing the news. “The members of the new agency Board have distinguished themselves in our highest priorities – embracing our culture and working in support of colleagues, while also succeeding in our company’s mission to be the best in the world in creating opportunities for and serving our clients. This new group will build upon our tremendous momentum and accelerate the agency’s growth, through laser-focused ways in which we can support our clients’ goals and aspirations.”