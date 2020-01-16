CAA Assistants Get Pay Boost, New Path To Faster Raises And Help With Student Loan Rates

CAA assistants will now get $18 per hour, as the talent agency has decided to grant a blanket raise from $15 to its support staff.

Additionally, hourly employees at CAA who used to see raises at the end of the year now can get pay increases as they move up. The so-called “progressive pay model” means that hourly employees receive increases upon certain job changes.

CAA is also introducing a Student Loan wellness program available to all employees. Features include assistance in finding better interest rates. Assistants already receive medical coverage at no cost.

All of the moves were announced at a monthly staff meeting on Jan. 9.

The raises follow a similar move by the Verve agency last month, and continues the industry conversation about living wags for assistants and their working conditions. Those talks began based on a podcast that raised the issue, which prompted WGA board member and ABC producer for The Rookie Liz Alper to coin the hashtage #PayUpHollywood.

“This is a great start,” Alper tweeted today. “We’re now seeing that when people speak up and allies help lift their voices, long-overdue change can happen. While there are still improvements to be made, we’re glad that CAA has joined Verve in being on the right side of this issue.” #PayUpHollywood