CAA Signs ‘6 Underground’ Star Adria Arjona

EXCLUSIVE: Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona has signed with CAA. Arjona, who was previously a client of UTA, can currently be seen co-starring in the Michael Bay-directed Netflix action-thriller 6 Underground, opposite Ryan Reynolds. She next serves as a co-lead in Sony’s Marvel film, Morbius, starring Jared Leto, which is set to open July 31, and will appear alongside Jason Momoa in the Netflix action feature Sweet Girl.

Other film credits include Pacific Rim: Uprising, Life of the Party, and JC Chandor’s Triple Frontier.

On the TV side, Arjona made history as the first Latina and bilingual Dorothy in the 2017 NBC series Emerald City, a modern take on the classic fantasy tale of The Wizard of Oz that was canceled the series after one season. She also recurred on the second season of HBO’s True Detective and was part of the main cast of Amazon’s Good Omens miniseries.

She continues to be repped bu Anonymous Content and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.