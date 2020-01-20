Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Renews Five Syndicated Court Series For Fall 2020

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has renewed five of the studio’s syndicated court series for the 2020-21 season. The renewals, announced at NATPE, consist of 650 new half-hour episodes for the 2020-21 season, effective immediately. The renewed series are America’s Court With Judge Ross, which is heading into its 11th season, Justice For All With Judge Cristina Perez, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, Justice With Judge Mablean and The Verdict With Judge Hatchett. All are carried in broadcast syndication in 90 percent of U.S. television markets, and on the ES network JusticeCentral.TV.

“Ten years after we launched our first court series America’s Court With Judge Ross, our viewers continue to enjoy some of the best court shows available,” said Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Whether in broadcast syndication or on our 24-hour HD network JusticeCentral.TV, the investment to produce these 650 additional new episodes shows our commitment to being the largest producer of high-quality television court programming – and our unwavering confidence in this strong and engaging genre.”

Details of the five series follow below:

AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS – Nominated for an Emmy Award, this is the next generation of court shows. Judge Ross shows litigants how they can responsibly deal with their disputes and understand the consequences of their actions. America’s Court with Judge Ross premiered in Fall, 2010.

JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ – Three-time Emmy-Award winner Cristina Perez is back on the bench. Cristina is the ultimate award-winning judge, who appeals to audiences everywhere. Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez premiered in Fall, 2012.

SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN – Twice elected as a county court judge in Miami, Judge Karen Mills-Francis is known for her feisty, full-of-life personality and passionate advocacy for families and children. Supreme Justice with Judge Karen premiered in Fall, 2013.

JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN – Television viewers know Judge Mablean from the television show ‘Divorce Court,’ where Judge Mablean presided as the Judge for seven seasons (1999-2006). Justice with Judge Mablean premiered in Fall, 2014.

THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT – Two-time Emmy-nominated host Judge Glenda Hatchett presided as Judge on ‘Judge Hatchett’ for a total of fourteen seasons on the air. ‘Judge Hatchett’ won a Prism Award for Best Unscripted Non-Fiction Series or Special for Television. The Verdict with Judge Hatchett premiered in Fall, 2016.