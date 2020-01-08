Burbank Police Step Up Patrols Around Warner Bros Lot Following Threat

The Burbank Police Department has increased patrols around the Warner Bros lot following at least one threat to the studio, Sgt. Jeff Barcus said Tuesday.

Police did not offer specifics on the nature of the threat, which came in this afternoon. No evacuations were ordered, an individual at the studio told Deadline.

“We have not been made aware of any credible threats, but continue to coordinate with local authorities and monitor the situation, as we do in any such circumstance,” Warner Bros said this evening in a statement.

It was unclear if the threat was connected to those received earlier today at the SAG-AFTRA offices in the Miracle Mile neighborhood of Los Angeles. Employees were told to evacuate the building after an unspecified threat of an attack came was reported this afternoon.

As Deadline previously reported, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed that a phone call was made “saying that they may be attacking the SAG office.” On the recommendation of the police department, the guild closed its offices. After several hours, nothing suspicious was found.

City News Service contributed to this report.