Actor Buck Henry arrives to the private screening of the "Children of Men" at the Museum of Modern Art, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh)

Genius, a giant, legendary – those are just some of the words that writers strained to come up with to describe the titantic impact that Buck Henry had on their world.

The Graduate screenwriter and SNL host passed today at age 89. Here are some of the initial reactions from friends, fans and industry as news of his death reached them.

Once we did a show called Tiny Vaudeville. Buck Henry was in it. He and I watched @EbanSchletter and @Jeremykonner rehearse Dueling Banjos on theramin and saw respectively. Buck said to me, dry as the Sahara, “it’s so peculiar.” It was one of my life’s perfect moments. https://t.co/RjN7TVb7V4 — Ben Acker (@bnacker) January 9, 2020

R.I.P. my dear friend and mentor Buck Henry. My world will be missing a huge source of laughter that I will try my best to fill with so many memories. Oh my…this is a going to be a tough one. — Alan Zweibel (@AlanZweibel) January 9, 2020

R.I.P. Buck Henry – our most fearless screenwriter. Buck was also a big personality & a performer… he gave screenwriting a face. Growing up I could turn on Saturday Night LIve (which Buck hosted 10 times) and point to the funniest, smartest guy and say – that's a screenwriter. pic.twitter.com/21CqPqzicL — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) January 9, 2020

RIP: Screenwriter / WGAW member Buck Henry (The Graduate, What’s Up, Doc?, To Die For, Get Smart) dies at 89… 12/9/30 – 1/8/20 https://t.co/k7xhMwsr5P — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) January 9, 2020

While Mel Brooks came up with the shoe phone, it was Buck Henry who invented the Cone of Silence… two inspired gadgets of satirical spyware. — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) January 9, 2020

So sad to learn the nonpareil Buck Henry has died. Watching him hold court, listening to his dry delivery – among the great joys in life. He would have a great joke about this; all I can say is thanks for your writing, your spirit, your humor. The world is duller without you. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) January 9, 2020