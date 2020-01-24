Buchwald Adds Sola Fasehun and Tim Patricia As Literary Agents

Buchwald has hired Sola Fasehun and Tim Patricia to its motion picture and television literary departments, respectively.

Fasehun got her start working under Academy Award-winning producer Michael Phillips at Lighthouse Productions. She then spent six years as a film production, sales, and distribution consultant at Submarine Entertainment/Deluxe. She joins Buchwald from UTA, where, as a member of their leadership team, she helped spearhead the agency’s Diversity initiative.

Fasehun will represent writers, filmmakers, financiers, and producers across the studio and independent film landscape, as well as use her background to assist in the growth of the agency’s film sales division.

Patricia makes the move from CAA, where he started in the mailroom and trained in the television department. In addition to assisting in the deal-making process for multiple overall projects, he participated in the sale of The Morning Show to Apple, as well as the Rick & Morty 70-episode order at Adult Swim.

Patricia brings with him an extensive network of writers, producers, and buyers at all levels. He will continue to represent writers, directors, producers, and creators throughout television and streaming media.

“We are so excited to welcome Sola and Tim to the agency,” said Buchwald’s Rob Kim in a statement. “As we continue the growth of our literary division, we remain focused on finding talented and passionate agents who bring experience, knowledge, excellent taste, and an understanding of the ever-changing business of media. Not only do Tim and Sola embody all these traits, they share our commitment to the service and support of individual artists which make them an undeniable fit for our company. We know they will both make immediate and impactful contributions to our continued success.”