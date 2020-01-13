‘Broadway Vacation’: The Griswolds Get A Stage Musical

Broadway Vacation The Musical, with characters from the popular Chevy Chase-fronted film franchise, will make its world premiere at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre this Fall.

Though no announcement was made regarding actual Broadway plans for Broadway Vacation, the Seattle venue has been the starting ground for various New York-bound productions over the years, including Hairspray, Aladdin, Memphis and First Date starring Zachary Levi, among others.

The Seattle production was announced today by 5th Avenue’s Artistic Director Bill Berry and Broadway producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Deaf West Theatre’s Spring Awakening).

The musical will feature a book, music and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, with direction and choreography by Donna Feore. Casting was not announced.

“We could not be more thrilled to create the world premiere of this joyfully riotous story at The 5th,” said Berry. “I can’t wait to begin our 2020/21 season with a bang and for Seattle’s incredibly smart and savvy audiences to once again play an important role in the development of a new piece of the musical theater canon.”

Said Davenport in a statement, “I couldn’t think of a better place for the Griswolds to start their journey to Broadway than the 5th Avenue Theater. Can’t wait to throw our bags in the family truckster and head to Seattle!” (For the record, by “journey to Broadway” Davenport was referring to the plot’s Broadway, not announcing a move to the real Broadway.)

Feore is perhaps best known for her musical stagings at Ontario’s Stratford Festival, including Crazy for You, The Sound of Music and A Chorus Line.

Rossmer and Rosen wrote and performed last year’s well-received Off Broadway musical comedy The Other Josh Cohen.

Costume designer for Broadway Vacation will be Emily Rebholz, with music direction by Meg Zervoulis and music supervision and arrangements by Glen Kelly.

The Warner Bros. Vacation franchise began in 1983 with National Lampoon’s Vacation, and went on to include National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997) and the 2015 remake Vacation with Ed Helms replacing Chase in the driver’s seat.