Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ Recoups Broadway Investment

Broadway’s Freestyle Love Supreme, co-created by Hamilton team Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, has recouped its investment after 14 weeks, making it one of the first shows of the season to recoup.

The improvisational production, which blends hip-hop and comedy, will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 12 at the Booth Theatre. The show began previews on September 13, 2019 and officially opened on October 2. When it closes, Freestyle Love Supreme will have played 23 previews and 118 regular performances.

Directed by Kail, the production has a core group of performers – Andrew Bancroft, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan, Anthony Veneziale and Utkarsh Ambudkar – that’s often been joined by special guests including Wayne Brady, Daveed Diggs, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Alex Lacamoire, Sarah Kay, Bill Sherman, and Miranda. Surprise appearances have been made by Josh Groban, Jimmy Fallon, Ian McKellan and Helen Mirren.

The documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, charting the 16-year creation and development of the show, will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, January 28.