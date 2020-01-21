Broadway Box Office Keeps Warm At $30M; ‘Oklahoma!’, ‘Slave Play’ Leave On High Notes

Broadway settled into its new winter clothes last week, with recent arrivals My Name Is Lucy Barton, Grand Horizons and A Soldier’s Play padding the roster as Oklahoma! and Slave Play joined the raft of recent post-holiday departures.

In all, the 27 productions (two fewer than the previous week) grossed $30,443,388 for the week ending Jan. 19, a small 3% dip from the previous week. Total attendance of 248,005 was down 4%.

Both Oklahoma! and Slave Play were sell-outs in their strong final weeks, with Daniel Fish’s radical reworking of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical grossing $672,071, a strong 90% of its potential. The production goes on tour in the fall, starting in Oklahoma City.

Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play, meanwhile, took $775,716, 93% of potential.

Recent non-profit arrivals My Name is Lucy Barton (at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman) and A Soldier’s Play (opening tonight at Roundabout’s American Airlines) did well with ticket-buyers and subscribers. Barton, starring Laura Linney, and Soldier’s, starring David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood, filled nearly all of the seats in their respective venues.

Grand Horizons, a new play starring Jane Alexander and James Cromwell, a few weeks into previews at the non-prof Second Stage’s Helen Hayes, was still finding its legs, filling about 80% of seats even with a modest average ticket price of $58.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,164,869,801, down about 6% year to year. Total attendance to date is 9,427,504, about 2% lower than last season at this time.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.