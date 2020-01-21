Broadway Box Office Keeps Warm At $30M; ‘Oklahoma!’, ‘Slave Play’ Leave On High Notes

Click to Skip Ad
Oklahoma!
Gabrielle Hamilton, 'Oklahoma!' Little Fang

Broadway settled into its new winter clothes last week, with recent arrivals My Name Is Lucy Barton, Grand Horizons and A Soldier’s Play padding the roster as Oklahoma! and Slave Play joined the raft of recent post-holiday departures.

In all, the 27 productions (two fewer than the previous week) grossed $30,443,388 for the week ending Jan. 19, a small 3% dip from the previous week. Total attendance of 248,005 was down 4%.

Both Oklahoma! and Slave Play were sell-outs in their strong final weeks, with Daniel Fish’s radical reworking of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical grossing $672,071, a strong 90% of its potential. The production goes on tour in the fall, starting in Oklahoma City.

Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play, meanwhile, took $775,716, 93% of potential.

Recent non-profit arrivals My Name is Lucy Barton (at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman) and A Soldier’s Play (opening tonight at Roundabout’s American Airlines) did well with ticket-buyers and subscribers. Barton, starring Laura Linney, and Soldier’s, starring David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood, filled nearly all of the seats in their respective venues.

Grand Horizons, a new play starring Jane Alexander and James Cromwell, a few weeks into previews at the non-prof Second Stage’s Helen Hayes, was still finding its legs, filling about 80% of seats even with a modest average ticket price of $58.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,164,869,801, down about 6% year to year. Total attendance to date is 9,427,504, about 2% lower than last season at this time.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.

