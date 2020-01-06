Golden Globes: Brits React To An “Incredible Night” After Laying Claim To 40% Of Awards

British TV and film executives woke up to news of another American awards show dominated by their compatriots, who can lay claim to winning 40% of the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Ten of the evening’s 25 prizes at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards went to television shows and movies spearheaded by British talent, with projects including 1917 and Fleabag winning big. It comes after Brits were involved in 13 of the 27 Emmy Awards in September.

Here is how people are reacting over in the UK:

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore hailed the success of Fleabag, which was originally commissioned by online channel BBC Three. The show won Best TV Series – Comedy, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home Best Actress TV Series – Comedy. “An incredible night for the hugely talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge and BBC comedy’s hit series Fleabag on the global stage at the Golden Globes, alongside Renee Zellweger’s star turn in BBC Films’ Judy,” Moore said.

Fleabag was produced by British production company Two Brothers Pictures. Co-managing director Jack Williams watched on from the UK and told Deadline he was pleased with the awards after the show was “expected” to perform well. Not bad for a program that, as Williams recalled, was pitched by Waller-Bridge as a monologue and was developed over drinks in a pub. On the British invasion, he added that the lines between the U.S. and UK are becoming so “blurred” with the rise of the streamers, that it “ends up becoming the same market.”

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky, reveled in the success of Chernobyl, which was commissioned alongside HBO and made by British indie Sister Pictures. It won Best Miniseries, while Stellan Skarsgård took home an acting prize. Bennett said: “We’re delighted that Chernobyl has won two Golden Globes, alongside deserved wins for Succession and The Loudest Voice. These awards highlight Sky’s reputation as the place where you can find the best homegrown and international TV all in one place.”

It was a big night for All3Media, which owns Two Brothers Pictures and Sam Mendes’ company Neal Street, which won Best Motion Picture and Best Director for 1917. All3Media CEO Jane Turton said: “I am absolutely delighted that Neal Street and Two Brothers each won two awards last night at the Golden Globes. I am proud to work with the creative talent behind a film as superb as 1917, and a television series as groundbreaking and brilliant as Fleabag. Congratulations to Sam and Pippa at Neal Street and Phoebe and Jack and Harry at Two Brothers and all of the teams who work with them.”