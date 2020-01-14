Rob Lowe’s ITV drama Wild Bill, cop drama McDonald and Dodds, starring The Crown’s Jason Watkins, Martin Freeman’s A Confession and Sticks and Stones starring Killing Eve’s Ken Nwosu are the latest British titles to be snapped up by streamer BritBox.

This comes after the ITV and BBC joint venture unveiled its latest commission, Father Brown spin-off Sister Boniface, earlier this morning.

The announcements were made as part of BritBox’s Winter TCA press tour session.

“From day one, BritBox has delivered the known, the now and the new authentic British programming experience, whether it’s through groundbreaking originals and specials or proven international favorites,” said BritBox President and Founder, Soumya Sriraman. “Day in and day out, viewers are flocking to BritBox for premium UK entertainment they won’t find anywhere else in North America.”

Wild Bill stars Lowe as Bill Hixon, a high-flying US police chief who relocates with his 14-year-old daughter to East Lincolnshire, England to shake up the local police force…and his own life in the process. As new Chief Constable of the force, he solves crimes with the help of a degree in criminology, a Masters in Psychopathology and a Doctorate in Statistical Mapping. The series was originally commissioned by ITV and aired in the UK last year. It will air in the autumn on BritBox.

The streamer is leaning heavily on ITV originated content with Sticks and Stones set to launch in the summer and A Confession airing in May.

Sticks and Stones is a bullying drama from Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett. It stars Nwosu as a successful sales professional and family man whose life begins to unravel during a disastrous sales pitch, while A Confession, created by Jeff Pope, sees Sherlock star Freeman play Detective Steve Fulcher, who is searching for a the disappearance of a young woman. It also stars Imelda Staunton.

It has also co-produced McDonald and Dodds, which stars Watkins and Tala Gouveia as a pair of mismatched detectives. It is produced by Mammoth Screen.