BritBox Hires Former Warner Executive Will Harrison As UK Managing Director

The BBC and ITV’s streaming service BritBox has named Will Harrison, the Ingenious Media managing director and former Warner Bros executive, as its UK MD.

Harrison will begin work at BritBox later this month, overseeing its strategy and commercial performance in the UK. He will report to Reemah Sakaan, the chief brand and creative development officer of BritBox Global, and the BritBox board.

He has worked at film and TV investor Ingenious since May 2018, and was previously the chief commercial officer of the Warner Bros’ Harry Potter franchise for more than two years.

Harrison also had a three-year spell as the chief operating officer of HBO Europe, while other roles have taken him to A+E Networks, Disney and Turner earlier in his career.

He joins BritBox after it launched in the UK in November, providing users with access to more than 1,000 hours of content from the BBC, ITV and Channel 5 for £5.99 ($7.80) a month. It is distinct from the U.S. service, which debuted in North America in 2017.

Harrison said: “They have done a fantastic job in an incredibly short period of time. I’m excited at the growth ahead of us and look forward to helping BritBox move from a start-up to a well-established part of the British media landscape.”