‘Britannia’ Renewed For Third Season By Sky Atlantic

EXCLUSIVE: Sky has renewed epic fantasy drama Britannia for a third season.

The third season of the big-budget historical drama, which was written by playwright Jez Butterworth, is set to shoot later this year. It stars David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Annabel Scholey and Eleanor Worthington-Cox.

Created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth and James Richardson, the first season, which included nine episodes, ran from January to March 2018, while the ten-part second season launched in November 2019.

In the first season of Britannia, the show followed the story of the Roman invasion led by General Aulus (David Morrissey), who sought to crush the Celtic heart of Britannia, a mysterious land led by warrior women and powerful Druids. In season two, the drama moved on two years following General Aulus invasion of Britannia, romanising willing Celt tribes with the help of Celtic Queen Amena (Annabel Scholey), and crushing those who tried to resist. The only form of hope for the Druids and Celts was Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox), a young girl being trained by outcast Druid Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), to fulfil a prophecy that would save Britannia from the Romans. But an epic battle of wills divided the druids in the form of two Druid brothers – Veran and Harka (Mackenzie Crook) putting the prophecy in jeopardy.

Related Story Comcast NBCUniversal Forms Global Accelerator For Sports Tech Startups

Season three follows Cait’s journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land. Aulus comes under pressure from a new and dark force – otherwise known as his wife, whilst Amena finds herself in a lethal Ménage à trois with both of them. Divis gets a new job which he despises, and Veran goes to the underworld and sees the future.

Produced by Neal Street Productions and Vertigo Films, the show has travelled around the world. Distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution, it has aired on HBO in a number of European territories, Starz in the Middle East and SVOD service iFlix across Africa. Amazon streamed the first season in the U.S., but was not involved in the second season and is unlikely to partner with Sky on season three.

The third season was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing Director of Content and Cameron Roach, Sky’s Director of Drama. Gabriel Silver is the executive producer for the series for Sky. Season three is written by Jez and Tom Butterworth. Produced by Rupert Ryle-Hodges and executive produced by Vertigo Films’ James Richardson and Neal Street Production’s Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown with Jez and Tom Butterworth.

Cameron Roach, Director of Drama, Sky Studios said, “We are incredibly proud to be able to continue to grow the Britannia franchise bringing ‘Jez and the team’s unique and distinctive vision to life for a third series”.

Jez Butterworth added, “We’re very excited to be continuing our mythic journey through Ancient Britain. This year was a particularly good vintage for mushrooms here in the West Country, so we strongly suggest you hold on to your hats.”