Brian Cox Apologizes To His Fellow Nominees For Winning The Best Actor In A TV Series Drama Golden Globe

Nearly two decades after his first Golden Globe nomination, Brian Cox landed the Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama statuette Sunday night for his performance in season 2 of HBO’s critically praised drama series Succession.

“I’m sorry, this kind of event does your head in,” a clearly surprised Cox said in his acceptance speech at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. “I want to apologize to my fellow nominees for winning this, I’m sorry and that’s all I can say. I’m sorry but I never expected this,” he continued. “Next year, I”ll have been in this business for 60 years,(I started when I was 2) and I never thought this would have happened to me, so I’m a wee bit shocked.”

He went on to thank the cast, crew and gave a special shout-out to series creator Jesse Armstrong. “He’s inspired us to do the best work. There’s nothing like it when a showrunner comes along… who empowers you to do your best work, so thank you Jesse, because if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t have this.”

Cox’s best actor win followed Succession‘s win for Best TV Series – Drama, so far winning two of out of its three nominations tonight.

In Succession, Cox portrays Logan Roy, the ruthless media mogul and patriarch at the center of the HBO drama. The series follows the Roy family – Logan Roy and his four children – which controls one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world, as they struggle to retain control of their empire.

This is Cox’s second Golden Globe nomination and first win. He won a supporting actor Emmy for his performance in Nuremberg.

Cox bested fellow nominees in the category, Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington, Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek, Tobias Menzies for The Crown and Pose’s Billy Porter.