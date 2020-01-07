‘Breaking Bad’ Marathon Set Ahead Of Movie Premiere On AMC

AMC is leading in to the television premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie with a marathon of all five seasons of the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad series beginning Sunday, January 19 at 4 PM ET/3C. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which bowed in theaters and Netflix last fall, will make its TV debut on Sunday, February 16 at 8 PM ET/7C. The marathon will air over five consecutive Sundays, also ushering in the previously announced premiere of Better Call Saul’s fifth season on Sunday, February 23 at 10 PM ET/9c.

Breaking Bad, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and Better Call Saul are produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Here is the Breaking Bad schedule:

Sunday, January 19

Season one begins at 4 PM ET/3c

Sunday, January 26

Season two begins at 8 AM ET/7c

Sunday, February 2

Season three begins at 8 AM ET/7c

Sunday, February 9

Season four begins at 8 AM ET/7c

Sunday, February 16

Season five begins at 1:30 AM ET/ 12:30c

Starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk, Breaking Bad follows the story of a desperate man who turns to a life of crime to secure his family’s financial future. Over its five-season run, the series garnered 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, two Peabodys and was named to the American Film Institute’s (AFI) list of the “Top 10 Programs of the Year” in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, among other accolades.