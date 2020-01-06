Brad Pitt Drops DiCaprio ‘Titanic’ Quip In Golden Globes Speech: “I Would’ve Shared The Raft”

Brad Pitt poked a little fun at his Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio during his Golden Globes acceptance speech last night.

Picking up the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture, Pitt, highlighting “the man, the myth, the legend” and “his partner in crime” DiCaprio, wisecracked that he “would’ve shared the raft”, in a nod to the climax of Titanic.

Pitt also referenced DiCaprio’s famed barren run at major awards shows, with the actor only winning his first Oscar in 2016 for The Revenant, despite getting his first nomination back in 1994.

“I used to watch, year after year, his co-stars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all star. He’s a gent. And I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you,” said Pitt.

It turned out to be a prophetic remark, with DiCaprio losing out to Rocketman actor Taron Egerton in the Best Actor – Musical Or Comedy Race.

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood scooped three Globes in total, including Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy and Best Screenplay for Tarantino.

The award was Pitt’s second win from his seventh Globe nomination, following his previous victory back in 1996 in the same category for Twelve Monkeys.

“Holy moly. Thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you to the eclectic and ever raucous Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Pitt said opening his acceptance speech, with Tarantino wooping in the background as the audience delivered a standing ovation.

Pitt went on to praise his fellow nominees, highlighting Anthony Hopkins, his “de facto mentor from afar”.

The actor also gave a nod to Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman for “his big balls taking on this film”, a sentiment echoed by Once Upon A Time… producer David Heyman in his speech accepting the Best Film win.

Pitt also managed to squeeze in another wisecrack, saying he wanted to bring his mum along to the ceremony but couldn’t, “because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating, and it would just be awkward”.

Watch Pitt’s full speech in the video above.