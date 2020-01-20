Brad Pitt Jokes About Tinder & Playing Guy Who “Doesn’t Get On With His Wife” After SAG Awards Win

Brad Pitt picked up the best supporting actor SAG Award Sunday Night for his performance as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; and he left the audience in stitches with his acceptance speech.

The actor joked about working with director Quentin Tarantino, his co-stars and adjusting to single life after his second divorce.

“I gotta add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt said to laughter as he sized up his Actor statuette. “Thank you so much to my brothers. This means so much more than I can possibly fathom. I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing, so I thank you.”

This is Pitt's first individual Actor®. Pitt says he took inspiration for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth from Tom Laughlin's portrayal of Billy Jack #sagawards pic.twitter.com/WuvnxzZrJd — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

He then thanked the other actors in the film.

“I want to thank my co-stars, Leo [DiCaprio], Margo Robbie, Margo Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet. Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”

He took a beat as the audience chuckled.

“We all know what we do is a team sport. We elevate each other and I got to work with some amazing, amazing people,” he continued. “You all elevated my game, I certainly hope I did the same for you.”

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part, a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch,” Pitt added with a bit of self deprecation. The camera immediately turned to his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, who smiled and applauded. Aniston later picked up a best female actor in a drama series SAG Award for The Morning Show.

Speaking backstage moments later, Pitt told press he not only admired DiCaprio’s dedication to his craft, but he sees a future for the duo doing “buddy road movies or something like Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin.”

Of DiCaprio’s work, Pitt said, “He’s so committed within a scene. You can play a scene at level one, or 11, and he’s always pushing for the edge and he’s not protecting himself in any way. Sometimes you’ll put the reins on but he’s literally putting himself out there.”

Pitt also credited the success of the film to Tarantino.

“I think it has something to do with Quentin Tarantino and the scenes he creates,” he said. “I also think there’s some legacy starting with a Clint Eastwood type and this idea of man-to-man, so it fits into this iconography for us.”