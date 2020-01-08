Brad Falchuk To Receive WGA West’s Valentine Davies Award

Brad Falchuk, co-creator of Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens and Pose, will be the recipient of the WGA West’s Valentine Davies Award. The honor will be presented February 1 at the 72nd annual WGA Awards in recognition of his “positive impact on young writers through his work and efforts to improve literacy and promote self-confidence through arts education in schools.”

Falchuk is one of the founding members of The Young Storytellers Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop literacy through the art of storytelling. The foundation was launched in 1997 as a small in-school program by Falchuk, producer Mikkel Bondesen and Andrew Barrett after they learned about cuts to creative arts programs in Los Angeles public schools. The foundation, whose mission is to develop literacy through the art of storytelling, has since been expanded to serve more than 100 schools in Los Angeles, New York City and Denmark. Falchuk currently serves on its national advisory board.

“Brad Falchuk sees the world as a better place when everyone has a chance to tell their story, and his commitment to that vision extends far beyond the works he has created,” said WGA West president David A. Goodman. “Whether it is giving a voice to diverse characters on television or through his work with the Young Storytellers Foundation, he has worked tirelessly to promote the creative arts as a positive way for young people to develop themselves.”

Falchuk, a longtime collaborator with writer-producers Murphy and Ian Brennan, has been a member of the guild since 2002. He was an executive producer on the Emmy-winning limited series American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and co-created the Netflix series The Politician, which debuted in September. He recently signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to develop, write, produce, and direct new series through his Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision banner.

Past recipients of the award, which honors guild members “whose humanitarian efforts and service have brought dignity and honor to writers everywhere,” include Norman Lear, Larry Gelbart, Tom Schulman, Carl Reiner, Susannah Grant, Phil Rosenthal, Sam Simon, Ben Affleck, John August, Richard Curtis and most recently Dustin Lance Black.