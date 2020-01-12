Boyhood and Where’d You Go, Bernadette director Richard Linklater has teamed with Knife Fight director Bill Guttentag for a ten-part animal rescue docuseries for CBS All Access.

The untitled project takes place in and around Linklater’s hometown of Austin, Texas, and looks at the colorful and diverse world of animal rescue through the stories of the animals and the humans who love them.

Linklater and Guttentag, who created NBC’s Law & Order reality spin-off Crime & Punishment, will exec produce. It will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Dr. Phil’s Stage 29, Linklater’s Detour Filmproduction, and Guttentag and Nayeema Raza’s 1891 Productions.

Dr. Phil McGraw and Jay McGraw of Stage 29 and Julia Eisenman also exec produce, with Nayeema Raza as co-executive producer.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

“I come to this project hoping to shine a light on the folks I’ve met who are making a difference everyday in the lives of unwanted, abused, and disabled animals. What strikes me most is the joy and discovery on both sides of the relationship between the animals and their human caregivers. These are inspirational stories that I believe will be a positive force in the world.” said Linklater (left). “I’m grateful to CBS All Access for their support in this adventure.”

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Richard, one of the most creative and ambitious artists of our time,” added Julie McNamara, EVP Original Content, CBS All Access. “His profound passion for animals – and the humans devoted to them – is apparent, as he reveals rich, nuanced stories, nowhere more emotional, hilarious, or revealing of character than through these dynamic, and sometimes unconventional, relationships. Richard’s unique brand and keen eye will make an excellent addition to CBS All Access’s early expansion into unscripted programming.”