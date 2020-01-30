‘Bob ♥ Abishola’ Ups Anthony Okungbowa & Bayo Akinfemi To Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Kofu and Goodwin on Bob ♥ Abishola. Anthony Okungbowa (Kofu) and Bayo Akinfemi (Goodwin), who have been recurring all season, have been promoted to series regulars on Chuck Lorre’s CBS comedy.

Kofu (Okungbowa) and Goodwin (Akinfemi) are both Nigerian immigrants and loyal MaxDot employees. They’re often Bob’s (Billy Gardell) go-to guys when he needs capable helping hands at work, and occasionally serve as his expert counsel as he navigates his first relationship with a Nigerian woman.

In Bob ❤ Abishola, after having a heart attack, Bob (Gardell) falls in love with his Nigerian nurse and sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance.

Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr. and Gina Yashere also star.

Created by Lorre, Al Higgins, Yashere and Eddie Gorodetsky, the series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Prior to his role in Bob ❤ Abishola, Okungbowa was the resident DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a 10-season run. Under his Turntable Studios banner, Akungbowa has produced and starred in Sundance Film Festival films like Mother of George, Restless City and most recently in the Netflix original Echo Park, opposite Mamie Gummer. Okungbowa is represented by AKA Talent Agency.

Akinfemi is a two-time Gemini nominee for his acting work in Human Cargo and The Border. His other acting credits include MGM’s Bulletproof Monk, ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse. Akinfemi is represented by Tash Moseley Management.

Bob Hearts Abishola airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.