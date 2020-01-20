‘Black Lightning’ Actor Damon Gupton Announces Exit From CW Series

Black Lightning is bidding farewell to Damon Gupton.

The actor who played Inspector Bill Henderson on the CW series since it debuted in January 2018, announced via Twitter on Sunday that his time on the DC Comics saga is ending.

“And that’s a wrap. My final night on the set of @blacklightning,” Gupton captioned a picture of his chair on-set. “In December before X-Mas I was told Chief Henderson is not in the plans for Season 4 and that I would be let go. My heart to a helluva hard working crew. Big praise to cast, writers, producers, staff, CW, WB.”

In a second post, Gupton took time out to thank the show’s fans.

“Special shoutout to all the great fans who greet me in the street, airports, restaurants,” he added. “Your appreciation means the world to me. Know that I treasure it. Disappointed I’m not allowed to continue the ride with you but glad we had the time we did.”

Black Lightning is produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The series airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.