Black Comedy ‘LA Ultra’ From ‘The Passage’ Duo In Works At Freeform

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has put into development LA Ultra, a one-hour black comedy neo-noir from former The Passage producer Dennis Saldua, series creator Liz Heldens, and 20th Century Fox TV, where Heldens is under a deal.

Written by Saldua, LA Ultra is a modern, genre-bending take on the LA neo-noir. The story centers on the mysterious disappearance of an actress and the unlikely Angelenos who have the best chance of finding her… her stand-in and the set cop. The outrageous and increasingly chaotic investigation takes the duo deep into the surreal and seedy LA, as they begin to uncover a dark conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of power.

Freeform

Saldua executive produces with Heldens via her 20th TV-based Selfish Mermaid. Quinn Haberman co-executive produces for Selfish Mermaid. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Saldua was most recently a producer on Heldens’ The Passage, which aired for one season on Fox, and a writer on Netflix Atypical. His other writing credits include Limitless, Salvation, The Night Shift, Camp and Deception. He is repped by 3 Arts and Hansen, Jacobsen, Teller.

Heldens was the creator, executive producer and showrunner on Mercy, Deception, Camp, and most recently, The Passage. She also served as co-executive producer on Friday Night Lights. She is repped by Hansen, Jacobsen, Teller.