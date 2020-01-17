‘Bird Box’ Writer Eric Heisserer’s Chronology Brings New Life To ‘Morgue’

Bird Box writer Eric Heisserer will produce an English-language re-imagining of the Paraguayan thriller Morgue under his Chronology banner, which has a freshly inked first-look deal with Paramount Pictures.

The original version of Morgue was written, produced, and directed by Hugo Cardozo, and featured dialogue in Spanish and Guarani. Based partly on real-world events that led to paranormal reports, the supernatural thriller opened this past August and spent two weeks as the No 1 film in Paraguay.

The synopsis from Chronology: “After hitting someone with his car and fleeing the scene, a freelance security guard is assigned to cover a night shift at the hospital where he discovers the body of his victim in the morgue. As the night progresses, he is tormented by his guilt… or something more sinister.”

Cardozo and his producing partner, Guido Rud, will Executive Produce the English language revamp.

Heisserer, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Arrival, is also Executive Producer and Showrunner for Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, an eight-part mini-series adapting the bestselling fantasy novels of Leigh Bardugo. Shadow and Bone is now in post-production after wrapping this month in Budapest. Heisserer delivered one of Netflix’s signature successes as the writer of Bird Box, the word-of-mouth sensation that premiered in December 2018 and was streamed by 45 million accounts in a seven-day span.