Bill Burr Series ‘Immoral Compass’ Set At Quibi

Bill Burr is the latest to score a series at Quibi. The comic, actor and podcaster will write, direct, star in and executive produce Immoral Compass (working title) for the digital shortform service that launches in April.

Based on Tyler Falbo’s digital shorts, Immoral Compass is described as an outrageous psychological thriller series exploring how far “normal” people will go to get what they desire – but with unpredictably, inevitable consequences following as the story unfolds.

“I was blown away by the originality and style of Tyler’s work,” Burr said. “I’m very excited to be included in his show.”

Featuring some of big names in stand-up comedy, each episode opens with a character facing a desperate desire: love, fame, money, intelligence, family, power and intelligence, among a number of other hot-button topics. When an extremely unethical decision offers each character the chance to get exactly what they want. Expect uncomfortable, funny and perversely wrong ending for each character’s story.

Immoral Compass is produced by Irwin Entertainment and All Things Comedy. The series is executive produced by John Irwin, Burr, Al Madrigal, Mike Bertolina and Falbo and co-executive produced by Liza Keckler.

Led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, Quibi launches on April 6.

