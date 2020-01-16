Click to Skip Ad
‘Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator’ Director Eva Orner Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Eva Orner, the Oscar-winning filmmaker whose latest credit is the buzzy Netflix original doc Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator, has signed for representation with WME.

The Australian director picked up her Oscar for producing Alex Gibney’s 2008 doc Taxi To The Dark Side, and also won a Daytime Emmy for co-directing the 2016 pic Out Of Iraq. The latter followed a gay Iraqi couple over a decade trying to stay alive and together as they seek asylum in the US.

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator premiered at Toronto and also screened at DOC NYC. The film chronicles Bikram Choudhury’s journey from 1970s yoga pioneer to his more recent disgrace following accusations of rape and sexual harassment. It debuted on Netflix November 20.

Orner’s credits also include Chasing Asylum, which tackled Australia’s treatment of refugees and asylum seekers, and The Network, set behind the scenes at the largest and most successful television network in Afghanistan.

