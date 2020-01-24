‘Big Shot’: Jessalyn Gilsig Joins Disney+ Series From David E. Kelley In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Jessalyn Gilsig (Vikings) has been cast as a female lead opposite John Stamos in Big Shot, Disney+ upcoming original series written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

The 10-episode series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Gilsig will play Caren Korn, the school’s good-humored and down-to-earth assistant basketball coach. She replaces Shiri Appleby, who had been tapped to play a version of the character, then named Holly, in October.

The role was originally conceived and cast younger but I hear the character has since evolved to be more of a contemporary to Stamos’ Marvin — and potential love interest for him down the road — leading to the recasting.

Big Shot reunites Gilsig with Kelley; she played one of the leads of his Fox drama series Boston Public, which also was set at a high school.

Brad Garrett, star of the ABC/20th TV comedy series Single Parents, who pitched the original idea to Kelley, is an executive producer on the one-hour dramedy, as is frequent Kelley collaborator Bill D’Elia, who will direct the first episode.

The role marks Gilsig’s first series regular role since her turn on the History drama Vikings. Her previous credits also include Glee and Nip/Tuck. She is repped by Link Entertainment, Domain Talent and Ziffren Brittenham.