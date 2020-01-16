‘The Big Bang Theory’ Co-Creator Bill Prady Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix

Netflix has signed The Big Bang Theory co-creator/executive producer Bill Prady into a first-look deal for scripted series programming. He will develop, write and produce TV series across a range of genres — comedy, which is is mostly known for, as well as drama, fantasy, science fiction and comedy.

“Bill Prady is a renowned storyteller, and with The Big Bang Theory he created characters who have defined a generation and will transcend the test of time,” Netflix’s Channing Dungey said. “We’re excited to tap into his treasure trove of ideas and bring his next slate of projects to life.”

Prady co-created with Chuck Lorre the mega hit series The Big Bang Theory, on which he served as executive producer for the comedy’s 12-season run on CBS, capped by the May 2019 series finale.

Prior to that, Prady worked on such series as Married… With Children and Dharma & Greg, co-created y Lorre, on which he rose to executive producer and took over as showrunner.

Prady began his work in entertainment in 1983 at Jim Henson Productions. His first staff writing job was on the HBO series Dream On.

“The opportunity to partner with Netflix is about more than just the support and creative freedom they have enthusiastically offered,” Prady said. “Their approach to television and respect for the viewer allow for the kind of in-depth storytelling I have long been a fan of. We are excited to not only develop and produce our own projects, but also to find and champion new voices with new visions.”

Netflix kickstarted its multi-camera series production with a veteran from the Chuck Lorre camp, Jim Patterson. He co-created and executive produces with Don Reo Netflix’s long-running sitcom The Ranch, whose final installment is being released next week.