Better Call Saul has been renewed for a sixth and final season by AMC.

The Sony Pictures Television-produced show has handed the Breaking Bad prequel a 13-episode season to go into production later this year and air in 2021.

The news was announced at the Better Call Saul panel at the Winter TCA press tour.

This comes ahead of the launch of season five, which kicks off with a two-night premiere event on February 23 and February 24. Season five, which is ten episodes, follows Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.

Related Story Peacock Streaming Platform Includes New NBC News-Sky International News Network

“From day one of Better Call Saul my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” said Showrunner and Executive Producer Peter Gould. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

“Greenlighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken. But, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on Better Call Saul, which – five seasons in – continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today. We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”