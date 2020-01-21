Berlin Film Festival Adds Riz Ahmed Pic ‘Mogul Mowgli’, Oleg Sentsov-Directed ‘Numbers’

The Berlin International Film Festival (February 20 – March 1) continues to add to its 2020 line-up, with new titles today unveiled for its Panorama and Berlinale Special programs.

Joining the Panorama line-up is Bassam Tariq’s Mogul Mowgli (previously Mughal Mowgli), starring Riz Ahmed as a young Brit rapper who is about to start his first world tour when a crippling illness strikes him down. Ahmed also co-wrote the screenplay and is producing.

Also new in Panorama are the world premieres of Eric Steel’s US pic Minyan – set in New York in the 1980s and following a 17-year-old who questions the strict rules of his Jewish community while beginning to live out his homosexuality in the East Village gay scene – and Bastian Günther’s Germany-US co-pro One Of These Days, featuring Carrie Preston and Joe Cole and depicting a Texan ‘Hands on a Hardbody’ competition.

Aneil Karia’s Surge, staring Ben Whishaw, will also screen in Panorama following its Sundance premiere. You can see the full Panorama line-up on Berlin’s official website.

Today, the festival also added further Berlinale Special screenings, including Numbers, the new film directed by the imprisoned Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who co-directed the movie from a Russian jail cell, with fellow Ukrainian director Akhtem Seitablayev.

Also newly on the list is Stephen Maxwell Johnson’s Australian thriller High Ground, starring Simon Baker, which is set in the aftermath of the First World War and follows a sniper who, in his new role as a policeman, loses control of an operation that results in the massacre of an indigenous tribe.

Once again, the festival will host its ‘Books at Berlinale’ event, highlighting twelve international literary works searching for film producers. The selected dozen herald were picked from 170 submissions and herald from Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Sweden and Turkey. In total, eight of the 12 books are from female authors. The event takes place February 24. You can see the list of books here.