Berlin Film Festival To Open With ‘My Salinger Year’ Starring Sigourney Weaver & Margaret Qualley

The Berlinale Special Gala of My Salinger Year by writer-director Philippe Falardeau will open the 70th Berlin Film Festival on February 20, 2020 at the Berlinale Palast.

Three-time Oscar nominee Sigourney Weaver, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley and Mary Shelley actor Douglas Booth star in the Canadian-Irish co-production about a college grad (Qualley) who takes a clerical job working for the literary agent (Weaver) of the renowned, reclusive writer J.D. Salinger, author of Catcher In The Rye. The film is based on the novel of the same name by U.S. author Joanna Rakoff.

Pic was produced by micro_scope (Canada) and Parallel Films (Ireland). Memento Films International handles international sales and UTA handles U.S. sales.

Berlin artistic director Carlo Chatrian said, “We are delighted to open the 70th edition of the festival with a coming-of-age story that takes the viewpoint of the protagonist who has a fresh perspective, which is in no way naïve. Philippe Falardeau depicts the small NYC literary world of the 1990s with humour and a sweet note, but he never forgets the 21st century we are living in or the unifying role that art plays in all of our lives. We are looking forward to welcoming Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver as well as other members of Philippe Falardeau’s great cast and crew.”

Director Philippe Falardeau previously presented his film It’s Not Me, I Swear! in 2009 in the Berlinale Generation section, where he won both the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Film and the Crystal Bear for the Best Film. Falardeau also wrote and directed Oscar-nominated Monsieur Lazhar, and The Good Lie, starring Reese Witherspoon.

The director commented, “I’m thrilled that My Salinger Year will open the 2020 Berlinale. We couldn’t have hoped for a better world premiere. In the past, the Berlinale has opened with wonderful films from established directors; needless to say, I’m honoured to be on that list. I have fond memories of the festival where one of my features screened at Generation in 2009. I look forward to reuniting with Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver for the event.”

On paper, this is a solid opener for Berlin, combining arthouse credentials and some Hollywood glamour.