Berlin Adds Omar Sy & Vadim Perelman Movies; Classics Strand Includes Fellini & ‘A Fish Called Wanda’

The Berlin Film Festival has added special screenings for Vadim Perelman’s Persian Lessons with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and Lars Eidinger, and Anne Fontaine’s Police, starring Omar Sy and Virginie Efira. Both are world premieres.

The former, set in Occupied France in 1942, follows a man who is arrested by the SS alongside other Jews and sent to a concentration camp in Germany. Police focuses on three Parisian police officers charged with driving a stranger back to the border. Scroll down for more details.

There will also be a special screening of Jerry Lewis’s 1963 movie The Nutty Professor. Previously announced special screenings include Johnny Depp starrer Minamata and Roberto Benigni-voiced Pinocchio.

The festival has also revealed movies in the Berlinale Classics lineup, including Fellini’s Il bidone (The Swindle), and two of the earliest narrative films about the Holocaust, Ostatni Etap (The Last Stage) and Daleká Cesta (Distant Journey). The strand will also include Bushido Znkoku Monogatari (Cruel Tale of Bushido) by Japanese director Tadashi Imai, cult comedy A Fish Called Wanda, featuring Monty Python veterans, and the silent film Das Wachsfigurenkabinett (Waxworks), newly restored by the Stiftung Deutsche Kinemathek.

Berlinale Special Gala at Berlinale Palast

Persian Lessons

Russian Federation / Germany / Belarus

by Vadim Perelman

with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Lars Eidinger, Jonas Nay, Leonie Benesch, Alexander Beyer, David Schütter, Luisa-Celine Gaffron

World premiere

Police (Night Shift)

France

by Anne Fontaine

with Omar Sy, Virginie Efira, Grégory Gadebois, Payman Maadi

World premiere

Berlinale Special at Haus der Berliner Festspiele

The Nutty Professor

USA 1963

by Jerry Lewis

with Jerry Lewis, Stella Stevens, Del Moore, Kathleen Freeman, Med Flory, Norman Alden

Screening on the occasion of the Deutsche Kinemathek receiving exclusive documents from the estate of Jerry Lewis, with behind-the-scenes footage being shown prior to the film. The film will be presented by Jerry Lewis’ son Chris Lewis.