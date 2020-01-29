Berlin Film Festival Competition Lineup Revealed: Kelly Reichardt, Sally Potter, Abel Ferrara & Christian Petzold

The Berlin Film Festival revealed its main competition lineup and additional galas this morning at a press conference in the German capital.

The lineup includes new films by Sally Potter, Kelly Reichardt, Abel Ferrara, Christian Petzold, Hong Sangsoo and Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof. Scroll down for the lineup in full and refresh for updated analysis.

The 18-strong competition lineup includes six films by women directors. Last year, 23 films were selected for the competition with eight helmed by women. Chatrian said the festival was on a “good path” towards greater inclusion of women filmmakers and pointed out that other strands had a higher percentage of women filmmakers than the competition.

Disney’s Pixar animation Onward is among the special gala additions today with the film set to receive its international premiere. Voice cast includes Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Kyle Bornheimer, Lena Waithe and Ali Wong.

The 70th edition of the august European festival marks the first in charge for new artistic director Carlo Chatrian and executive director Mariette Rissenbeek. They have taken over from long-time festival head Dieter Kosslick.

Already announced for the festival this year were opening film My Salinger Year starring Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley, special screenings including Johnny Depp-fronted Minamata and Nanette Burstein’s docu-series Hillary, and an impressive TV lineup including Cate Blanchett starrer Stateless and Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series The Eddy. Most other festival strands have now been revealed, including Panorama, Generation and Forum.

Jeremy Irons will serve as president of the international jury who will award the Golden and Silver Bears. The jury will be announced in “coming weeks”, Chatrian said.

Competition

Berlin Alexanderplatz

Germany / Netherlands

by Burhan Qurbani

with Welket Bungué, Jella Haase, Albrecht Schuch, Joachim Król, Annabelle Mandeng, Nils Verkooijen, Richard Fouofié Djimeli

World premiere

DAU. Natasha

Germany / Ukraine / United Kingdom / Russian Federation

by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy, Jekaterina Oertel

with Natalia Berezhnaya, Olga Shkabarnya, Vladimir Azhippo, Alexei Blinov, Luc Bigé

World premiere

Domangchin yeoja (The Woman Who Ran)

Republic of Korea

by Hong Sangsoo

with Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa, Song Seonmi, Kim Saebyuk, Lee Eunmi, Kwon Haehyo, Shin Seokho, Ha Seongguk

World premiere

Effacer l’historique (Delete History)

France / Belgium

by Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern

with Blanche Gardin, Denis Podalydès, Corinne Masiero

World premiere

El prófugo (The Intruder)

Argentina / Mexico

by Natalia Meta

with Érica Rivas, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Daniel Hendler, Cecilia Roth, Guillermo Arengo, Agustín Rittano, Mirta Busnelli

World premiere

Favolacce (Bad Tales)

Italy / Switzerland

by Damiano & Fabio D’’Innocenzo

with Elio Germano, Barbara Chichiarelli, Lino Musella, Gabriel Montesi, Max Malatesta

World premiere

First Cow

USA

by Kelly Reichardt

with John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones, Scott Shepherd, Gary Farmer, Lily Gladstone

International premiere

Irradiés (Irradiated)

France / Cambodia

by Rithy Panh

World premiere / Documentary form

Le sel des larmes (The Salt of Tears)

France / Switzerland

by Philippe Garrel

with Logann Antuofermo, Oulaya Amamra, André Wilms, Louise Chevillotte, Souheila Yacoub

World premiere

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

USA

by Eliza Hittman

with Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, Sharon Van Etten

International premiere

Rizi (Days)

Taiwan

by Tsai Ming-Liang

with Lee Kang-Sheng, Anong Houngheuangsy

World premiere

The Roads Not Taken

United Kingdom

by Sally Potter

with Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek, Laura Linney

World premiere

Schwesterlein (My Little Sister)

Switzerland

by Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond

with Nina Hoss, Lars Eidinger, Marthe Keller, Jens Albinus, Thomas Ostermeier, Linne-Lu Lungershausen, Noah Tscharland, Isabelle Caillat, Moritz Gottwald, Urs Jucker

World premiere

Sheytan vojud nadarad (There Is No Evil)

Germany / Czech Republic / Iran

by Mohammad Rasoulof

World premiere

Siberia

Italy / Germany / Mexico

by Abel Ferrara

with Willem Dafoe, Dounia Sichov, Simon McBurney, Cristina Chiriac

World premiere

Todos os mortos (All the Dead Ones)

Brazil / France

by Caetano Gotardo, Marco Dutra

with Mawusi Tulani, Clarissa Kiste, Carolina Bianchi, Thaia Perez, Alaíde Costa, Leonor Silveira, Agyei Augusto, Rogério Brito, Thomás Aquino, Andrea Marquee

World premiere

Undine

Germany / France

by Christian Petzold

with Paula Beer, Franz Rogowski, Maryam Zaree, Jacob Matschenz

World premiere

Volevo nascondermi (Hidden Away)

Italy

by Giorgio Diritti

with Elio Germano

World premiere

Berlinale Special

The following four films complete the programme of this year’s Berlinale Special. In total, 20 films from 19 countries, among them 15 world premieres, will be shown in the section.

Berlinale Special Gala at Berlinale Palast

Onward

USA

by Dan Scanlon

with the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Kyle Bornheimer, Lena Waithe, Ali Wong

International premiere / Animation

Berlinale Special Gala at Friedrichstadt-Palast

Curveball

Germany

by Johannes Naber

with Sebastian Blomberg, Dar Salim, Virginia Kull, Michael Wittenborn, Thorsten Merten, Franziska Brandmeier

World premiere

Berlinale Special at Haus der Berliner Festspiele

DAU. Degeneratsia (DAU. Degeneration)

Germany / Ukraine / United Kingdom / Russian Federation

by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy, Ilya Permyakov

World premiere / Documentary form

Speer Goes to Hollywood

Israel

by Vanessa Lapa

World premiere / Documentary form