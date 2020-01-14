Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

ICG Publicist Awards Unveils Press & Publicists Nominations:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Berlin Film Festival Adds Johnny Depp, Tilda Swinton, Jia Zhangke, Agnieszka Holland Movies & Hillary Clinton Docuseries

Metalworks

The Berlin Film Festival has added Johnny Depp-starrer Minamata, Agnieszka Holland feature Charlatan, Nanette Burstein’s docuseries Hillary, Tilda Swinton-narrated sci-fi project Last And First Men from Oscar-nominated Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, and Cannes and Venice regular Jia Zhangke’s doc Swimming Out Till The Sea Turns Blue.

The movies, all of which are world premieres, will screen within the festival’s special screenings sections. Scroll down for more details.

Already announced in this section is Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio. Today the festival also revealed its Berlinale Series lineup. The strength of the two lineups bodes well for new artistic director Carlo Chatrian. The festival’s main competition lineup will be revealed later this month.

Berlinale Special Gala Screening at Berlinale Palast

Charlatan
Czech Republic / Ireland / Poland / Slovakia
by Agnieszka Holland
with Ivan Trojan, Josef Trojan, Juraj Loj, Jaroslava Pokorná
World Premiere

Berlinale Special Gala Screening at Friedrichstadt-Palast

Minamata
United Kingdom
by Andrew Levitas
with Johnny Depp, Hiroyuki Sanada, Minami, Bill Nighy
World premiere

Berlinale Special at Haus der Berliner Festspiele

Hillary
USA
by Nanette Burstein
International premiere / Documentary series

Last and First Men
Iceland
by Jóhann Jóhannsson
Narrated by Tilda Swinton
World premiere / Documentary form

Yi Zhi You Dao Hai Shui Bian Lan (Swimming Out Till The Sea Turns Blue)
People’s Republic of China
by Jia Zhang-ke
World premiere / Documentary form

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad