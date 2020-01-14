Berlin Film Festival Adds Johnny Depp, Tilda Swinton, Jia Zhangke, Agnieszka Holland Movies & Hillary Clinton Docuseries

The Berlin Film Festival has added Johnny Depp-starrer Minamata, Agnieszka Holland feature Charlatan, Nanette Burstein’s docuseries Hillary, Tilda Swinton-narrated sci-fi project Last And First Men from Oscar-nominated Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, and Cannes and Venice regular Jia Zhangke’s doc Swimming Out Till The Sea Turns Blue.
The movies, all of which are world premieres, will screen within the festival’s special screenings sections. Scroll down for more details.
Already announced in this section is Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio. Today the festival also revealed its Berlinale Series lineup. The strength of the two lineups bodes well for new artistic director Carlo Chatrian. The festival’s main competition lineup will be revealed later this month.
Berlinale Special Gala Screening at Berlinale Palast
Charlatan
Czech Republic / Ireland / Poland / Slovakia
by Agnieszka Holland
with Ivan Trojan, Josef Trojan, Juraj Loj, Jaroslava Pokorná
World Premiere
Berlinale Special Gala Screening at Friedrichstadt-Palast
Minamata
United Kingdom
by Andrew Levitas
with Johnny Depp, Hiroyuki Sanada, Minami, Bill Nighy
World premiere
Berlinale Special at Haus der Berliner Festspiele
Hillary
USA
by Nanette Burstein
International premiere / Documentary series
Last and First Men
Iceland
by Jóhann Jóhannsson
Narrated by Tilda Swinton
World premiere / Documentary form
Yi Zhi You Dao Hai Shui Bian Lan (Swimming Out Till The Sea Turns Blue)
People’s Republic of China
by Jia Zhang-ke
World premiere / Documentary form
