Berlin Film Festival Adds Johnny Depp, Tilda Swinton, Jia Zhangke, Agnieszka Holland Movies & Hillary Clinton Docuseries

The Berlin Film Festival has added Johnny Depp-starrer Minamata, Agnieszka Holland feature Charlatan, Nanette Burstein’s docuseries Hillary, Tilda Swinton-narrated sci-fi project Last And First Men from Oscar-nominated Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, and Cannes and Venice regular Jia Zhangke’s doc Swimming Out Till The Sea Turns Blue.

The movies, all of which are world premieres, will screen within the festival’s special screenings sections. Scroll down for more details.

Already announced in this section is Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio. Today the festival also revealed its Berlinale Series lineup. The strength of the two lineups bodes well for new artistic director Carlo Chatrian. The festival’s main competition lineup will be revealed later this month.

Berlinale Special Gala Screening at Berlinale Palast

Charlatan

Czech Republic / Ireland / Poland / Slovakia

by Agnieszka Holland

with Ivan Trojan, Josef Trojan, Juraj Loj, Jaroslava Pokorná

World Premiere

Berlinale Special Gala Screening at Friedrichstadt-Palast

Minamata

United Kingdom

by Andrew Levitas

with Johnny Depp, Hiroyuki Sanada, Minami, Bill Nighy

World premiere

Berlinale Special at Haus der Berliner Festspiele

Hillary

USA

by Nanette Burstein

International premiere / Documentary series

Last and First Men

Iceland

by Jóhann Jóhannsson

Narrated by Tilda Swinton

World premiere / Documentary form

Yi Zhi You Dao Hai Shui Bian Lan (Swimming Out Till The Sea Turns Blue)

People’s Republic of China

by Jia Zhang-ke

World premiere / Documentary form