‘Beneath Us’: Vital Pictures/NME Makes Bow In March With Immigrant Horror Pic

Vital Pictures/NME will distribute its first film with Beneath Us,a “suspenseful and socially-relevant original horror story” from Max Pachman, who makes his feature directorial debut with the project. Beneath Us (opening in select theaters on March 6) features both English and Spanish dialogue and will be distributed in major Latino markets throughout the U.S.

Vital Pictures/NME is a partnership between industry veterans Luis Guerrero and Chris Lemos and the endeavor’s first film has strong LatinX representation both behind the camera and in front of it. The cast is led by James Tupper (Big Little Lies), Lynn Collins (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Rigo Sanchez (Animal Kingdom), Roberto ‘Sanz’ Sanchez (2 Fast 2 Furious), Thomas Chavira (Shameless), and Josue Aguirre (Veronica Mars).

The indie project’s synopsis: “The American Dream becomes a nightmare for a group of undocumented day laborers hired by a wealthy couple (played by Lynn Collins and James Tupper). What they hope to be their biggest payday turns into a terrifying fight for survival at the couple’s secluded mansion, and those thought to be helpless must prove they can’t be discarded so easily.”

Beneath Us is produced by Guerrero of Vital Pictures, Lemos, Jay Hernandez, and William Knochel. Pachman directs off of a script he co-wrote with Mark Mavrothalasitis (Eden).

