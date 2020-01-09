Protagonist Boards Sundance-Bound Drama-Thriller ‘Surge’ Starring Ben Whishaw, First Look Revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Protagonist Pictures has boarded world sales on Sundance-bound drama-thriller Surge, starring Ben Whishaw. Here’s a first look at the buzzed-about UK film.

Whishaw stars as a man trapped in a soulless job, living a life devoid of emotion and meaning. After an impulsive act of rebellion, he unleashes a wilder version of himself and is propelled on a reckless journey though London, ultimately experiencing what it feels like to be alive.

Produced by Julia Godzinskaya and Sophie Vickers of The Witch and The Other Lamb outfit Rooks Nest and co-produced by Scott O’Donnell, the movie marks the feature debut of UK director Aneil Karia who recently shot the closing three episodes of Netflix series Top Boy.

Before that, Karia directed the opening block of Pure, produced by Drama Republic for Channel 4, and in 2016 his short Work was BAFTA and BIFA-nominated.

Also among cast are Ian Gelder (Game Of Thrones), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy) and Ellie Haddington (Motherland). Script comes from Rupert Jones and Rita Kalnejais.

Financed by BBC Films and the BFI, the film was developed by BBC Films with the support of Creative England via BFI Network. Executive producers are Rose Garnett and Eva Yates for BBC Films, Lizzie Francke for BFI, and Will Norton for Rooks Nest.

Surge debuts in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition. Protagonist’s sales slate includes Judi Dench starrer Blithe Spirit, Sebastian Stan drama Monday and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part II.