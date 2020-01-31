UK Union Bectu Calls For Meeting With BAFTA Chief Amanda Berry To Discuss Diversity Proposal

Bectu, the UK union that represents entertainment workers, has asked for a sit-down with awards body BAFTA to discuss a proposal that it believes would effect “substantial change” in the industry’s diversity. You can read the full proposal below.

Philippa Childs, head of Bectu, wrote to BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry earlier this week to express “Grave concerns about the failure of BAFTA to nominate a diverse set of recipients for this year’s awards”.

This year’s BAFTA nominations featured no female directors and an all-white list of acting nominees. The awards org has acknowledged that there is a problem and has said it will review its voting procedures this year.

Childs has asked Berry for a face-to-face meet to discuss the BAFTA awards process, what reform plans are in place, and how BAFTA can increase pressure for change in the industry.

“Bectu has been working hard for many years to increase diversity in the film and television industry and so it is extremely disappointing, especially in light of the unrest in the US over the Oscars, that so little attention has been paid to this crucial matter,” Childs’ letter reads.

Bectu’s diversity proposal is based on an existing agreement between the Directors Guild of America and many major motion picture producers that already operate in the UK. In America the agreement is limited to directors’ roles, but the Bectu agreement is much broader and would cover the whole crew. Bectu is already in discussions with Pact, the UK trade association for independent producers, about the proposal, it said.

The proposal has various stipulations, including putting a burden on the gatekeepers to “work diligently and make good faith efforts to increase the number of working Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) and women Heads of Department”.

It also mandates that the companies involved establish development programs to increase opportunities for diverse crew at junior grades.

Employers would need to submit a report to Bectu within 45 days of the completion of shooting that discloses the gender and ethnicity of everyone employed on the film. They would also be required to nomination an executive to meet Bectu members at least once per year to discuss diversity efforts.

Finally, it also calls for the establishment of a Joint Diversity Action Committee, that will meet at least once every four months to ensure regular communication between Bectu and employer representatives to track the success of diversity initiatives.

“Bectu’s proposed diversity agreement, if accepted, would bring about substantial change in the film industry. We are clear that greater diversity for the industry would be a positive development and it is up to all of us to create the best conditions for this to happen,” wrote Childs.

“We are optimistic that discussions with industry bodies, such as BAFTA, can lead to the action that is needed to avoid homogenous nominations lists in the future,” she added.

Bectu’s proposal:

EMPLOYMENT OF ETHNIC MINORITIES AND WOMEN

This agreement covers all film productions operating under the PACT-Bectu Major Motion Picture Agreement. The parties mutually reaffirm their policy of non-discrimination in the employment or treatment of any worker because of race, creed, age, religion, gender, colour, national origin, disability or sexual orientation, in accordance with applicable UK laws.

HODs

The Employer shall work diligently and make good faith efforts to increase the number of working Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) and women Heads of Department.

Grades below HOD

The Employer shall work diligently and make good faith efforts and Bectu will cooperate with the Employer to increase the number of working ethnic minorities and women in the positions of Department Grades below that of HOD.

Development Programmes

i. On or before [date], each member company will establish and maintain a Head of Department Development Programme designed to expand opportunities for Heads of Department in feature film production with an emphasis on increasing diversity

ii. On or before [date], each member company will establish and maintain a Development Programme for the more junior grades designed to expand opportunities in feature film production with an emphasis on increasing diversity

Recognizing that each company has a unique creative culture, such programs can be developed and administered on a company-by-company basis and may take different forms; however, each Program will meet the following minimum criteria:

(1) Outreach to under-represented minorities and women, including those currently working in other capacities in feature film production, or currently working in television, with potential for success in the Program;

(2) Foster relationships between Program Participants and creative executives to increase awareness of the talents of the Program Participants that may lead to future employment opportunities;

(3) Identify HOD opportunities, when available, for Program Participants; and

(4) (a) Each motion picture company work with Bectu to promote additional networking opportunities for Program Participants.

(b) The parties further agree that the Programs are intended to supplement the development of the Program Participants and are not required to provide full-time training or employment during the Program.

(c) At the request of a motion picture company, Bectu will commit to identify volunteer Bectu Mentors, who will provide ongoing advice to Program Participants for a period of time during and following the completion of the Program. Bectu Mentors should be Bectu members actively working in feature film production.

REPORTS

Effective [date], the Employer shall submit to Bectu, within forty-five (45) days following the close of principal photography of a theatrical motion picture, a report of the gender and ethnicity of persons employed on that specific motion picture in the classifications hereunder.

If the Employer is unable to submit the report within forty-five (45) days, it may request an additional fifteen (15) business days within which to submit the report, which request Bectu will not unreasonably deny. Bectu will acknowledge its receipt of the report from the Employer.

If an Employer has not submitted reports previously, Bectu will not unreasonably deny the Employer’s request for an extension of time to submit the first report.

REPRESENTATIVES

The Employer shall designate an individual who shall be responsible for the preparation and submission of reports, as provided above. The Employer shall notify Bectu in writing of the individual so designated and any change in the individual so designated under this paragraph.

Bectu shall designate an individual to whom the reports shall be submitted and shall advise the Employers of the individual so designated and the manner in which the reports shall be submitted to that individual. On ten (10) days’ notice, Bectu or Employer may request a meeting between the individuals designated above to discuss the Employer’s compliance with the preparation and submission of report.

DIVERSITY MEETINGS

(a) Each Employer will designate one or more high level creative, production or programming executives to meet on an individual Employer basis at least once per year with members of Bectu who have been designated by the SEC of the Bectu. Each such meeting will be held at the request of Bectu or the Employer, and any subject that Bectu or Employer executives wish to discuss relating to diversity will be suitable for discussion. Additional meetings may be scheduled by mutual agreement of the Employer and Bectu.

(b) In addition, each Employer agrees, on request from Bectu, to set up a limited number of meetings to discuss diversity on particular production. Prior to each such meeting, the parties agree to engage in a good faith dialogue regarding any proposed topic and potential attendees, which will include appropriate high level individuals involved in hiring decisions.

JOINT DIVERSITY ACTION COMMITTEE

In recognition of the need for Bectu and the Employers to cooperate in their efforts to promote diversity in the hiring of Bectu represented classifications, the parties shall establish a new Joint Diversity Action Committee, which will meet at least once every four months. Initially, the main purpose of the Committee will be to ensure regular communication among Bectu and Employer representatives responsible for the Development Programmes and other diversity initiatives, which will enable them to improve their existing programmes. The Committee will also develop new initiatives, including but not limited to the following: (1) mechanisms for racial and ethnic minorities and women to gain access to production executives responsible for hiring; (2) mechanisms for racial and ethnic minorities and women to gain access to agents (for appropriate grades); and (3) the development of criteria to evaluate the success of these efforts. The Committee will consist of appropriate representatives from Bectu and the Employers. Bectu and the Employers will each select an individual to co-chair the Committee with sufficient authority to advance the Committee’s work.