BBC & Warner Bros To Blend Natural History & Fantasy For Doc On JK Rowling’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Creatures

The BBC, Warner Bros, and the UK’s Natural History Museum are partnering on an hour-long documentary that will explore the connections between JK Rowling’s mythical Fantastic Beasts creatures and real animals that have roamed Earth.

Narrated by Stephen Fry and made by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History (working title) will take viewers into the Natural History Museum, drawing parallels between creatures like the extinct wooly rhino and the Erumpent, a magical beast from the world of Harry Potter.

The documentary will also feature the Natural History Museum’s exhibition, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder Of Nature, which opens in spring this year.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: “The BBC is world-renowned for its amazing natural history programming and it is a delight to bring the natural world and wizarding world together on BBC One.”

Josh Berger, president and managing director of Warner Bro Entertainment UK and president of the Harry Potter Global Franchise Development, added: “It is hugely exciting to be working with the Natural History Museum and the BBC Natural History Unit, such iconic British institutions, on a project which has such a great purpose at its heart.”

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History is executive produced by Mike Gunton.