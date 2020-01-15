Gordon Ramsay Hunts Entrepreneurs In ‘Apprentice’-Style BBC Show ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars’

Gordon Ramsay is to hunt for the next big innovation in the food and drink industry in a BBC One competition format made by his production company Studio Ramsay.

Ramsay will front eight-part show Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, in which 12 British candidates will compete to win the chef’s investment in a format that has echoes of The Apprentice.

Those taking part will need to prove their “drive, dedication, passion and talent” over the course of the eight episodes to show they are the right person to secure a life-changing reward for Ramsay.

Ramsay said: “The future of our food industry has never been more exciting. I can’t wait to search across the country unearthing some of Britain’s most entrepreneurial talent.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars is executive produced by Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Sharon Powers for Studio Ramsay. Joe Wildman is the producer, while Ben Archard directs. The show was commissioned by BBC director of content Charlotte Moore, entertainment chief Kate Phillips and commissioner Jo Wallace.