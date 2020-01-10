BBC America’s ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ To Premiere With Australia Episode In Response To Fires

BBC America’s Seven Worlds, One Planet series has shifted its opening episode to one that focuses on Australia in response to the devastating wildfires. The episode will inform viewers how they can support relief efforts.

The David Attenborough-narrated series premieres Saturday, January 18, at 9 PM/8c on BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV.

“Seven Worlds, One Planet is a series about the majesty and fragility of our planet, capturing precious stories of wildlife at a pivotal moment,” said Sarah Barnett, President Entertainment Group + AMC Studios, AMC Networks. “The catastrophic wildfires occurring right now in Australia are a reminder to us all of the importance of protecting our environment and the animals that inhabit it. Given these devastating events, we have decided to change our schedule to draw attention to and share ways to support relief efforts in Australia.”

Seven Worlds, One Planet tells the story of earth’s seven continents and how they shape the extraordinary animal behavior and biodiversity we see today. Narrated by Attenborough, the series reveals how each distinct continent has shaped the unique animal life found there. The series is produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

The Australia episode was filmed before the fires began. Filming locations and species featured in the episode include Eastern Grey Kangaroo, Dingo, Wombat, Jottus Jumping Spider in New South Wales; Tasmanian Devil in Tasmania; Cassowary and Budgerigar in Queensland; Red Flying Fox, Perentie and Thorny Devil in Northern Territory and more.

The Australia episode will also be made available to viewers with no log-in required at BBCAmerica.com.

For ways to help with relief efforts, click here for links for more information and details from organizations who are helping on the ground.